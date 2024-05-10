State of play: Students began their demonstration April 29. Organizers said in a Friday statement that they decided to "strategically withdraw" due to the risk of retaliation from president Eric Kaler and safety concerns from students and "non-student agitators."
On the ground: Blue "No Trespassing Private Property" and "No Encampments" signs dotted the campus grounds near the Oval.
Landscaping crews had treated the Oval with straw and fertilizer by midmorning to restore the grass.
What they're saying: "While the encampment is coming to an end, the commitment to the cause remains unwavering," read a statement from the suspended student group, Students for Justice in Palestine.
"Our commitment to justice and peace is stronger than ever, and we believe in the power of sustained, peaceful protest to effect meaningful change."
The latest: CWRU's graduate student council passed a resolution urging the university to divest from companies with Israeli ties.