The CWRU pro-Palestinian encampment is no more

A blue "No Trespassing" sign in front of grassy oval with sprinklers running.

Blue "No Trespassing" and "No Encampments" signs surround the Kelvin Smith Library Oval at Case, where a pro-Palestinian student encampment concluded Friday. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

As of Friday morning, the pro-Palestinian student encampment outside the Kelvin Smith Library at Case Western Reserve University is no more.

State of play: Students began their demonstration April 29. Organizers said in a Friday statement that they decided to "strategically withdraw" due to the risk of retaliation from president Eric Kaler and safety concerns from students and "non-student agitators."

On the ground: Blue "No Trespassing Private Property" and "No Encampments" signs dotted the campus grounds near the Oval.

  • Landscaping crews had treated the Oval with straw and fertilizer by midmorning to restore the grass.

What they're saying: "While the encampment is coming to an end, the commitment to the cause remains unwavering," read a statement from the suspended student group, Students for Justice in Palestine.

  • "Our commitment to justice and peace is stronger than ever, and we believe in the power of sustained, peaceful protest to effect meaningful change."

The latest: CWRU's graduate student council passed a resolution urging the university to divest from companies with Israeli ties.

The other side: Before the encampment shut down, Kaler sent a letter to the CWRU community advising that next week's graduation activities would proceed as scheduled.

Go deeper: Most college students shrug at nationwide protests

