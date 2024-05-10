Share on email (opens in new window)

Blue "No Trespassing" and "No Encampments" signs surround the Kelvin Smith Library Oval at Case, where a pro-Palestinian student encampment concluded Friday. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

As of Friday morning, the pro-Palestinian student encampment outside the Kelvin Smith Library at Case Western Reserve University is no more. State of play: Students began their demonstration April 29. Organizers said in a Friday statement that they decided to "strategically withdraw" due to the risk of retaliation from president Eric Kaler and safety concerns from students and "non-student agitators."

On the ground: Blue "No Trespassing Private Property" and "No Encampments" signs dotted the campus grounds near the Oval.

Landscaping crews had treated the Oval with straw and fertilizer by midmorning to restore the grass.

What they're saying: "While the encampment is coming to an end, the commitment to the cause remains unwavering," read a statement from the suspended student group, Students for Justice in Palestine.

"Our commitment to justice and peace is stronger than ever, and we believe in the power of sustained, peaceful protest to effect meaningful change."

The latest: CWRU's graduate student council passed a resolution urging the university to divest from companies with Israeli ties.

Case's undergraduate student council passed a similar resolution in 2022, which Kaler called "naive" and "anti-semitic" at the time.

The other side: Before the encampment shut down, Kaler sent a letter to the CWRU community advising that next week's graduation activities would proceed as scheduled.

