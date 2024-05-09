👍 See it or skip it 👎

🤘 Little Miss Nasty

The intrigue: A burlesque show fueled by dancing, contortion and heavy metal is at 7pm tomorrow at The Foundry in Lakewood. Tickets are $30.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. The sexy show brings a Vegas vibe to Northeast Ohio.

🎭 "The Wizard of Oz"

The intrigue: Performers ages 6 to 19 take the stage at Beck Center for the Arts for a performance of the classic musical, which runs tomorrow through May 19.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for kids.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Seems like a perfect outing for Mother's Day weekend.

🎸 Uriah Heep

The intrigue: The 1970s British hard rock band stops at TempleLive Cleveland Masonic at 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $39.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. This isn't the same band you saw 45 years ago at Richfield Coliseum.