🤘 It's Concert Week

If you've avoided concerts because ticket prices are too high, this is the week for you.

Driving the news: Live Nation's annual Concert Week kicks off at 10am today and concludes at noon on May 14.

Fans can purchase tickets to select shows at Live Nation-run venues for just $25.

The intrigue: Nearly 30 shows at Blossom Music Center and two dozen at Cleveland's House of Blues are discounted.

The list of Blossom shows includes Kenny Chesney, Foreigner, New Kids on the Block, Alanis Morissette, Hootie & the Blowfish, Pitbull and more.

House of Blues has discounts for X Ambassadors, Amos Lee, Better Than Ezra, Bowling for Soup, Drive-By Truckers, Tori Kelly and others.

Yes, but: Several of the biggest shows — Red Hot Chili Peppers, 21 Savage, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Hozier, etc. — are excluded.

Be smart: There is a limited supply of tickets, so prioritize your favorite artists.