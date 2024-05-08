3 hours ago - Music

🤘 It's Concert Week

Kenny Chesney performs on stage.

Kenny Chesney will perform at Blossom Music Center on June 6. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

If you've avoided concerts because ticket prices are too high, this is the week for you.

Driving the news: Live Nation's annual Concert Week kicks off at 10am today and concludes at noon on May 14.

  • Fans can purchase tickets to select shows at Live Nation-run venues for just $25.

The intrigue: Nearly 30 shows at Blossom Music Center and two dozen at Cleveland's House of Blues are discounted.

  • The list of Blossom shows includes Kenny Chesney, Foreigner, New Kids on the Block, Alanis Morissette, Hootie & the Blowfish, Pitbull and more.
  • House of Blues has discounts for X Ambassadors, Amos Lee, Better Than Ezra, Bowling for Soup, Drive-By Truckers, Tori Kelly and others.

Yes, but: Several of the biggest shows — Red Hot Chili Peppers, 21 Savage, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Hozier, etc. — are excluded.

Be smart: There is a limited supply of tickets, so prioritize your favorite artists.

