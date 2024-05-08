🤘 It's Concert Week
If you've avoided concerts because ticket prices are too high, this is the week for you.
Driving the news: Live Nation's annual Concert Week kicks off at 10am today and concludes at noon on May 14.
- Fans can purchase tickets to select shows at Live Nation-run venues for just $25.
The intrigue: Nearly 30 shows at Blossom Music Center and two dozen at Cleveland's House of Blues are discounted.
- The list of Blossom shows includes Kenny Chesney, Foreigner, New Kids on the Block, Alanis Morissette, Hootie & the Blowfish, Pitbull and more.
- House of Blues has discounts for X Ambassadors, Amos Lee, Better Than Ezra, Bowling for Soup, Drive-By Truckers, Tori Kelly and others.
Yes, but: Several of the biggest shows — Red Hot Chili Peppers, 21 Savage, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Hozier, etc. — are excluded.
Be smart: There is a limited supply of tickets, so prioritize your favorite artists.
