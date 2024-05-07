Brews on Tues: Pioneer's Bear Can Lager

👋 Sam here. There's no use denying that sometimes I'm in the mood for a conventional sports bar, a BW3-ish environment where I can sit back and watch local teams play on lots of large, high-def screens.

Yes, but: Unless you're carpooling to the suburbs, there are limited options.

Driving the news: I was in Ohio City with my wife last week, and we ducked our heads in at Pioneer, the "outdoor-themed" restaurant and sports bar in the Intro complex that opened in 2022.

The vibe: TVs galore, with a wood-forward interior design that gives it a bit of a bougie cast.

It's more "glamping" than "camping," if you catch my drift.

What I drank: Pioneer's house beer, a collaboration with Westlake's Sibling Revelry, called "Bear Can Lager."

The cans were sold out, but drafts and cans are both $5 — $3 during happy hour

Verdict: A perfectly drinkable, refreshing summer beer.