🍽️ Dinner + a show: "Company"

Another Tony Award-winning musical sings its way into Playhouse Square.

The intrigue: "Company" is showing at Connor Palace through May 19.

The show, which won the 2021 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, follows Bobbie, a 35-year-old whose birthday party brings questions from her friends about why she's still single.

Fun fact: The current version of "Company" updates the original 1970 production by changing the main character from a man to a woman and adding a same-sex couple.

If you go: Tickets start at $25.

Worthy of your time: Sushi En, located between the Allen and Ohio theaters, serves some of the best Japanese and Korean food downtown.