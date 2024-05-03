28 mins ago - Things to Do

🍽️ Dinner + a show: "Company"

A woman sits in front of a giant '35' balloon on her birthday.

Britney Coleman as Bobbie in "Company." Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Another Tony Award-winning musical sings its way into Playhouse Square.

The intrigue: "Company" is showing at Connor Palace through May 19.

  • The show, which won the 2021 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, follows Bobbie, a 35-year-old whose birthday party brings questions from her friends about why she's still single.

Fun fact: The current version of "Company" updates the original 1970 production by changing the main character from a man to a woman and adding a same-sex couple.

If you go: Tickets start at $25.

Worthy of your time: Sushi En, located between the Allen and Ohio theaters, serves some of the best Japanese and Korean food downtown.

  • The restaurant opened in the former Sung's House space in September.
