👍 See it or skip it 👎

🎥 Alan Ruck

The intrigue: Actor and Cleveland native Ruck stops by the Agora at 7pm tomorrow for a screening of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and to discuss his breakthrough film. Tickets start at $34.50.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Not only can you shout out "Ferris Bueller" quotes, but you can squeeze in a few questions about HBO's "Succession."

🖼️ Monet in Focus

The intrigue: The Cleveland Museum of Art has five Claude Monet paintings on display through Aug. 11, including three on loan from the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. An exhibit centered on a founder of Impressionism might be the fanciest thing you do all year.

🎢 Cedar Point

The intrigue: Cedar Point opens Saturday, giving you a chance to check out the new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. By all means, get to Cedar Point this season, but maybe not on opening weekend with a chance of rain.