👍 See it or skip it 👎
🎥 Alan Ruck
The intrigue: Actor and Cleveland native Ruck stops by the Agora at 7pm tomorrow for a screening of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and to discuss his breakthrough film. Tickets start at $34.50.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Not only can you shout out "Ferris Bueller" quotes, but you can squeeze in a few questions about HBO's "Succession."
🖼️ Monet in Focus
The intrigue: The Cleveland Museum of Art has five Claude Monet paintings on display through Aug. 11, including three on loan from the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. An exhibit centered on a founder of Impressionism might be the fanciest thing you do all year.
🎢 Cedar Point
The intrigue: Cedar Point opens Saturday, giving you a chance to check out the new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster.
💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. By all means, get to Cedar Point this season, but maybe not on opening weekend with a chance of rain.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more