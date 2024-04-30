🏌️ Best golf courses (Nos. 8-7)

👋 Sam here. All week, I'm counting down the best golf courses you can play within an hour of downtown Cleveland.
- Grab your balls and tees, and let's go.
Location: Cuyahoga Falls, ~40 minutes south of Cleveland via I-480 and OH-8
Rates: Dynamic pricing (~$40-$60)
Scorecard: Par 71, 6,426 yards
State of play: An endlessly entertaining and often scorable course, this muni in Cuyahoga Falls always feels like it's shrouded in mist.
Pros: Challenging and diverse Par-3s; shortish, strategic Par 4s that make club selection paramount; recent tree and foliage maintenance that has opened up vistas and heroic alleys.
Cons: The frost-delay capital of Northeast Ohio; the clubhouse and pro shop will be closed until upgrades are complete.
Location: Painesville, ~40 minutes east of Cleveland via I-90
Rates: Dynamic pricing (~$45-$60)
Scorecard: Par 70, 6,623 yards
State of play: Designed by renowned golf course architect Michael Hurzdan, this premium track features more bunkers than any public course in the region.
- Jimmy Hanlin, the face of golf on local TV, is the director of golf here.
Pros: Routing and bunkering has the feel of a TPC-level course; speedy, undulant greens and green complexes; elite finishing hole; festive bar and patio area.
Cons: Uneven bunker maintenance; sad and overgrown driving range in a floodplain below the clubhouse.