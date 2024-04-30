🏌️ Best golf courses (Nos. 8-7)

👋 Sam here. All week, I'm counting down the best golf courses you can play within an hour of downtown Cleveland.

Grab your balls and tees, and let's go.

Location: Cuyahoga Falls, ~40 minutes south of Cleveland via I-480 and OH-8

Rates: Dynamic pricing (~$40-$60)

Scorecard: Par 71, 6,426 yards

State of play: An endlessly entertaining and often scorable course, this muni in Cuyahoga Falls always feels like it's shrouded in mist.

Pros: Challenging and diverse Par-3s; shortish, strategic Par 4s that make club selection paramount; recent tree and foliage maintenance that has opened up vistas and heroic alleys.

Cons: The frost-delay capital of Northeast Ohio; the clubhouse and pro shop will be closed until upgrades are complete.

Location: Painesville, ~40 minutes east of Cleveland via I-90

Rates: Dynamic pricing (~$45-$60)

Scorecard: Par 70, 6,623 yards

State of play: Designed by renowned golf course architect Michael Hurzdan, this premium track features more bunkers than any public course in the region.

Jimmy Hanlin, the face of golf on local TV, is the director of golf here.

Pros: Routing and bunkering has the feel of a TPC-level course; speedy, undulant greens and green complexes; elite finishing hole; festive bar and patio area.

Cons: Uneven bunker maintenance; sad and overgrown driving range in a floodplain below the clubhouse.