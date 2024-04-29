📸 Capturing Cleveland
This week's photo was taken by David Liam Kyle (@davidliamkyle) and shows Donovan Mitchell soaring for a dunk during Game 1 of the Cavs' playoff series against the Orlando Magic.
📷 If you have a recent photo representing Cleveland's essence, please submit it by replying to this email.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more