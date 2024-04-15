The Terminal: Secret lives, public headlines

📇 Bill Kelly, the adult programming manager for the Cuyahoga County Public Library, appears in novelist James Patterson's latest book, "The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians." (Ideastream)

📚 Clevo Books, the downtown bookstore specializing in works in translation, will relocate to the former Rise Nation space at 1030 Euclid Avenue later this month. (Cleveland Scene)

🦍 The baby gorilla Jameela, who was born in Texas and brought to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to bond with the gorillas here, is doing "really well," according to zoo officials. (Cleveland.com)

🏓 Ace Pickleball Club is progressing on building an indoor facility at the former Bed Bath & Beyond location in Solon, with plans for a fall opening. (Crain's Cleveland Business)