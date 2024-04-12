The Terminal: Headlines served curbside
🩺 Cleveland Clinic is investing in a startup called Floreo, a virtual reality platform that provides behavioral therapy for neurodiverse people, including those with autism spectrum disorder. (Crain's Cleveland Business)
💰 Cleveland is betting that a new tax increment financing district downtown — the so-called "Shore to Core to Shore" project — will spur development citywide. Here's a rundown of how it works. (Signal Cleveland)
🍔 Jeffrey Flowers, CEO of Akron-based Swenson's burgers, began as a curbside server. (Cleveland Magazine)
🌳 ICYMI: A public green space planned for Hough will be the east side neighborhood's first new park since the 1950s. (Cleveland Scene)
