The Terminal: Small-format news
🛍️ Macy's plans to open an experimental "small-format" store at the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at the Westlake Promenade adjacent to Crocker Park. (Crain's Cleveland Business)
🎓 The Cleveland State University board of trustees voted this week to dip into its reserves to pay for faculty buyouts to help ameliorate a projected $40 million budget shortfall. (Ideastream)
🚒 The former Nunn Funeral Home on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City is thought to be a total loss after a fire raged there early yesterday morning. (News Channel 5)
📊 Worth your time: Signal Cleveland has created an "ARPA project tracker" to follow how the City of Cleveland is spending its $512 million federal stimulus allocation. (Signal Cleveland)
