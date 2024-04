The Terminal: Small-format news

🛍️ Macy's plans to open an experimental "small-format" store at the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at the Westlake Promenade adjacent to Crocker Park. (Crain's Cleveland Business)

ğŸŽ“ The Cleveland State University board of trustees voted this week to dip into its reserves to pay for faculty buyouts to help ameliorate a projected $40 million budget shortfall. (Ideastream)

🚒 The former Nunn Funeral Home on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City is thought to be a total loss after a fire raged there early yesterday morning. (News Channel 5)

📊 Worth your time: Signal Cleveland has created an "ARPA project tracker" to follow how the City of Cleveland is spending its $512 million federal stimulus allocation. (Signal Cleveland)