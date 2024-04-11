👍 See it or 👎 skip it
The intrigue: The reviled Bronx Bombers visit Cleveland this weekend for the only time this year. First pitch today is at 7:10pm.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. It's a crime that one of the most anticipated matchups of the season arrives in April, with clouds and rain looming, but the Guards' offense is humming and worth the price of admission.
🧙♂️ Fan Expo Cleveland
The intrigue: Cleveland's answer to Comic-Con arrives this weekend at Huntington Convention Center, headlined by the four hobbits from "Lord of the Rings."
💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Unless you're really into cosplay, it's hard to justify paying admission to wait in line for photos and autographs with aging stars.
The intrigue: Ohio City Inc.'s annual fundraiser Saturday evening at Urban Community School is a nine-hole putt-putt extravaganza, "a neighborhood tradition unlike any other."
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. It's hard to come up with a better way to spend Saturday evening on Masters' weekend.
