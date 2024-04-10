The Terminal: Wholesale headlines

Sam Randazzo, the former state public utilities chairman who faced criminal charges over the House Bill 6 scandal, has died by suicide. (Dispatch)

⚡️ FirstEnergy customers whose electricity rates skyrocketed last summer should see prices dip this year as the utility is buying wholesale power for less. (Cleveland.com)

🚂 Norfolk Southern has reached a $600 million settlement intended to offset costs related to the 2023 derailment for the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities. (Axios)

🏢 The new owners of 200 Public Square plan to expand the retail amenities on Euclid Avenue, along with a suite of other building improvements. (NEOtrans)

🍨 Canal Park, home of the Akron RubberDucks, has added something called the "meat sundae" to its Extreme Food Menu. (614 Now)