The Terminal: Blue light special
🛒 The nation's first Super Kmart, which opened in Medina in 1991, has been demolished. (Crain's Cleveland Business)
🌴 Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno raised roughly $350,000 during a fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago this year. (Axios)
🎓 Cleveland State University will offer faculty and staff voluntary buyout packages as it prepares for a projected $40 million budget gap and declining enrollment. (Signal Cleveland)
💸 The nonprofit Cleveland Neighborhood Progress has upended its funding model in the hopes of more equitably providing grants to community development corporations. (Cleveland.com)
Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.