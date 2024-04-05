Apr 5, 2024 - News

The Terminal: Blue light special

headshot
Illustration of a bull mastiff reading from a lit cell phone.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🛒 The nation's first Super Kmart, which opened in Medina in 1991, has been demolished. (Crain's Cleveland Business)

🌴 Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno raised roughly $350,000 during a fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago this year. (Axios)

🎓 Cleveland State University will offer faculty and staff voluntary buyout packages as it prepares for a projected $40 million budget gap and declining enrollment. (Signal Cleveland)

💸 The nonprofit Cleveland Neighborhood Progress has upended its funding model in the hopes of more equitably providing grants to community development corporations. (Cleveland.com)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more