The Terminal: Blue light special

🛒 The nation's first Super Kmart, which opened in Medina in 1991, has been demolished. (Crain's Cleveland Business)

🌴 Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno raised roughly $350,000 during a fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago this year. (Axios)

🎓 Cleveland State University will offer faculty and staff voluntary buyout packages as it prepares for a projected $40 million budget gap and declining enrollment. (Signal Cleveland)

💸 The nonprofit Cleveland Neighborhood Progress has upended its funding model in the hopes of more equitably providing grants to community development corporations. (Cleveland.com)