👍 See it or skip it 👎

🏀 NCAA Women's Final Four

The intrigue: Unless you're willing to spend a car payment or a house payment, you probably won't get tickets to the championship game. Nevertheless!

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. This is one of Cleveland's biggest tourist attractions in years, and there are nonstop free ancillary events through the weekend, including "Tourney Town" at Huntington Convention Center.

🏎️ I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama

The intrigue: The Auto-Rama is celebrating its 57th year in Cleveland, with a show for auto enthusiasts featuring more than 1,000 vehicles at the I-X Center.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. An auto show on the weekend of the Final Four and the solar eclipse? In this economy?

🎬 Cleveland International Film Festival

The intrigue: CIFF has flown under the radar, given the high-profile tourist events in town.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. It's still Cleveland's premier film fest, with dozens of screenings at Playhouse Square this weekend.