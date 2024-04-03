The Terminal: Reckoning with local headlines
🎓 John J. Smetanka, the interim president of Notre Dame College, writes that a reckoning is coming for small, liberal arts, religiously affiliated colleges, and that leaders should talk openly about the possibility of closing. (Inside Higher Ed)
🚀 The ownership group behind the Haunted House restaurant in Cleveland Heights will open The Astro, a new sci-fi themed restaurant, in the former home of the Hard Rock Café at Tower City on April 23. (Cleveland Scene)
🐣 Birthing Beautiful Communities, the nonprofit that trains doulas, on Saturday will host its first-ever expo connecting birth workers with families. (Signal Cleveland)
🤳🏽A Venezuelan TikTok star who advised immigrants to squat in empty U.S. houses was arrested near Columbus last week and is being held in the Geauga County Jail. (Cleveland.com)
Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.