The Terminal: Reckoning with local headlines

🎓 John J. Smetanka, the interim president of Notre Dame College, writes that a reckoning is coming for small, liberal arts, religiously affiliated colleges, and that leaders should talk openly about the possibility of closing. (Inside Higher Ed)

🚀 The ownership group behind the Haunted House restaurant in Cleveland Heights will open The Astro, a new sci-fi themed restaurant, in the former home of the Hard Rock Café at Tower City on April 23. (Cleveland Scene)

🐣 Birthing Beautiful Communities, the nonprofit that trains doulas, on Saturday will host its first-ever expo connecting birth workers with families. (Signal Cleveland)

🤳🏽A Venezuelan TikTok star who advised immigrants to squat in empty U.S. houses was arrested near Columbus last week and is being held in the Geauga County Jail. (Cleveland.com)