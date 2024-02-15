Jennifer Lopez bringing "This Is Me... Now" tour to Cleveland

Share on email (opens in new window)

This is J.Lo. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Add another superstar to the list of music acts coming to Cleveland in 2024. Driving the news: Jennifer Lopez announced her "This Is Me… Now" tour, which stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 20.

It marks the first time Lopez, who doesn't tour often, will bring a concert to Cleveland.

The intrigue: The tour is in support of Lopez's new album of the same name released today.

It's a sequel to Lopez's third studio album, "This Is Me… Then," released in 2002.

If you go: Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 23.