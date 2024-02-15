2 hours ago - Music
Jennifer Lopez bringing "This Is Me... Now" tour to Cleveland
Add another superstar to the list of music acts coming to Cleveland in 2024.
Driving the news: Jennifer Lopez announced her "This Is Me… Now" tour, which stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 20.
- It marks the first time Lopez, who doesn't tour often, will bring a concert to Cleveland.
The intrigue: The tour is in support of Lopez's new album of the same name released today.
- It's a sequel to Lopez's third studio album, "This Is Me… Then," released in 2002.
If you go: Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 23.
