Jennifer Lopez bringing "This Is Me... Now" tour to Cleveland

Jennifer Lopez performs on stage.

This is J.Lo. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Add another superstar to the list of music acts coming to Cleveland in 2024.

Driving the news: Jennifer Lopez announced her "This Is Me… Now" tour, which stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 20.

  • It marks the first time Lopez, who doesn't tour often, will bring a concert to Cleveland.

The intrigue: The tour is in support of Lopez's new album of the same name released today.

If you go: Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 23.

