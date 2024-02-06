Why some Cleveland millennials are moving back home

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

If you're a millennial, look around — nearly one in every six of you is still living with parents.

Driving the news: 15.6% of Cleveland millennials lived with their parents in 2022, according to the latest census figures.

That's on par with the national average share of 15.8%.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and returning to their childhood bedrooms.

The number of Americans ages 25-34 living at home has jumped more than 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or to muster a down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

Zoom in: It could be a lot worse. Cleveland's cost of living is well below the national average, which helps younger adults.

In Columbus, just 11.7% of millennials live with their parents.

Meanwhile, more than 20% of millennials still live with their parents in more expensive cities in states like California, Texas and Florida.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials (those ages 27-42) owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Yes, but: The percentage of millennial homeowners in Cleveland is nearly 20% lower than the national average.

What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even though price increases slowed last year.

It's one reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

