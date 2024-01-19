Meet Guardians stars at Guards Fest this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

This is your chance to get up close and personal with members of the Guardians.

Details: Guards Fest takes place tomorrow at Huntington Convention Center.

The intrigue: The annual event features panel discussions, autograph and photo opportunities with your favorite players, including stars José Ramirez, Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez.

This will also be many fans' first chance to see and hear from new manager Stephen Vogt.

If you go: The fest runs from 1:30pm to 7:30pm.

Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for season ticket holders.

