21 mins ago - Things to Do

Meet Guardians stars at Guards Fest this weekend

headshot
Cleveland Guardians hitter Jose Ramirez follows through on his swing.

Guardians star José Ramirez. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

This is your chance to get up close and personal with members of the Guardians.

Details: Guards Fest takes place tomorrow at Huntington Convention Center.

The intrigue: The annual event features panel discussions, autograph and photo opportunities with your favorite players, including stars José Ramirez, Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez.

  • This will also be many fans' first chance to see and hear from new manager Stephen Vogt.

If you go: The fest runs from 1:30pm to 7:30pm.

  • Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for season ticket holders.

Worthy of your time: The Burnham restaurant in the Hilton Cleveland Downtown is one of the best breakfast and brunch spots in Cleveland.

  • You can stop in before heading to the Convention Center, which is just a four-minute walk away.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more