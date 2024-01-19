21 mins ago - Things to Do
Meet Guardians stars at Guards Fest this weekend
This is your chance to get up close and personal with members of the Guardians.
Details: Guards Fest takes place tomorrow at Huntington Convention Center.
The intrigue: The annual event features panel discussions, autograph and photo opportunities with your favorite players, including stars José Ramirez, Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez.
- This will also be many fans' first chance to see and hear from new manager Stephen Vogt.
If you go: The fest runs from 1:30pm to 7:30pm.
- Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for season ticket holders.
Worthy of your time: The Burnham restaurant in the Hilton Cleveland Downtown is one of the best breakfast and brunch spots in Cleveland.
- You can stop in before heading to the Convention Center, which is just a four-minute walk away.
