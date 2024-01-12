Share on email (opens in new window)

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency's (NOACA) board of directors once again delayed a vote on the contract extension for CEO Grace Gallucci.

Driving the news: The board voted unanimously Friday to refer the matter back to its executive committee in light of a recent anonymous letter by former employees, which attributed high turnover and low morale at NOACA to Gallucci's leadership.

Why it matters: NOACA is the region's planning organization and disburses roughly $50 million each year across its five-county service area for transportation and infrastructure needs.

NOACA just received a $15 million federal grant for 176 electric vehicle charging stations in the region.

What happened: The board retreated to an executive session during Friday's meeting to discuss Gallucci's contract and returned to vote with no public discussion.

Catch up quick: Gallucci has led the organization since 2012. Her current contract expires in mid-2024.

The three-year extension, which was first scheduled for a vote in December, would give her a 5% raise and bring her salary to $291,679.

The intrigue: Signal Cleveland first reported on the anonymous letter, which was sent to board members this week.

Among other things, it criticized Gallucci's routine travel to Chicago, where her husband lives and where she teaches a class at Northwestern University.

The other side: "Many of the things that I'm hearing are actually not only just false, they're defamatory," Gallucci told Signal Cleveland.

"There is no doubt that I spend time in Chicago, but it is not impacting work at all."

The latest: During public comment at Friday's meeting, former employee Katie Moore, who now works for the City of Cleveland, spoke on behalf of the 22 signatories to the letter.

"We are bringing this information to you after exhausting all internal processes provided to staff," she told the board.

She highlighted special items of concern, including an organizational structure "that breeds inefficiency and mistrust," planning and reporting processes that lack oversight, and a senior management team that lacks accountability.

What's next: The board agreed that an independent third party should investigate the letter's claims.