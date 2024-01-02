A look at Cleveland Clinic's first baby of 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Welcome to 2024 and to the world! Photo: Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

The first baby of the new year born at Cleveland Clinic arrived early Monday morning. Driving the news: Payton Riley Travagliante was born at 2:06am at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.

By the numbers: She weighed in at 8.5 pounds and measured 18 inches long.

What they're saying: Cleveland Clinic says the family, which hails from Parma Heights, is "doing great!"