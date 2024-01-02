Jan 2, 2024 - News
A look at Cleveland Clinic's first baby of 2024
The first baby of the new year born at Cleveland Clinic arrived early Monday morning.
Driving the news: Payton Riley Travagliante was born at 2:06am at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.
By the numbers: She weighed in at 8.5 pounds and measured 18 inches long.
What they're saying: Cleveland Clinic says the family, which hails from Parma Heights, is "doing great!"
