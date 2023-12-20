The top Cleveland stories of 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Let's revisit the list of stories to watch in 2023 that we compiled last January to help guide our coverage.

Why it matters: As the year concludes, there have been many major developments, none more important than the recent activity at Cuyahoga County Council.

The latest: Last week, the council voted to extend a quarter-percent sales tax for 40 years to pay for a new county jail and justice center.

By the numbers: The tax is projected to generate as much as $4 billion over four decades, far more than the jail and justice center will cost.

The estimated price tag for the proposed jail in Garfield Heights is $750 million.

Between the lines: County Council members voted not to specify the use of the tax revenue in their legislation, giving them flexibility to spend it on other capital projects or operating expenses down the line.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: If this is the same Cuyahoga County I've lived in my whole life, that excess revenue will be applied to the Browns Stadium renovation.

The intrigue: County Executive Chris Ronayne reversed positions to support the tax without a public vote. In 2021 and 2022 on the campaign trail, he'd said the public should decide whether to extend the tax.

What they're saying: In a statement provided to Axios, the county gave a curious explanation for Ronayne's about-face.

"The County Executive only supported a public vote on the sales tax extension if the Transport Road site was still in consideration, which he opposed," the statement read. "The Ronayne administration is confident Garfield Heights is a suitable site to build a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a more humane environment for those in our custody."

Updates on more top stories

🌊 Cleveland's North Coast Master Plan is now 60% complete. The 22 acres surrounding Browns Stadium are envisioned as a promenade with a food hall, shops and waterfront access in the latest renderings.

Yes, but: Plans for Burke Lakefront Airport have taken a back seat to the area directly adjacent to Browns Stadium.

🚔 Mayor Justin Bibb launched multiple efforts to attract and retain Cleveland police officers, as the division scrambles to fill roughly 300 vacancies.

What happened: Bibb boosted officer pay, relaxed training requirements and extended the age range for new cadets.

✏️ Warren Morgan was named CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in May, succeeding the beloved Eric Gordon.

Morgan recapped his first 100 days in office and laid out an ambitious five-year plan in his inaugural state of the schools address this fall.

⚾️ Guardians manager Tito Francona retired after 11 seasons at the helm.

The latest: Former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt was tapped as Francona's replacement in November.

🏗️ Sherwin-Williams completed structural work on its new global headquarters downtown, hosting a "topping off ceremony" this month.

Cleveland's fourth-tallest skyscraper will open for business by the end of 2024.

🎸 The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame broke ground on its 50,000-square-foot, $135 million expansion this fall.

The additional space will include a new lobby, exhibition areas, offices, an education center and a multipurpose event venue.

🗳️ Voters in Cleveland narrowly rejected Issue 38, the participatory budgeting charter amendment.