10 New Year's Eve parties to ring in 2024 in Cleveland

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Once you're done mingling with your family on Christmas, it's time to figure out how you'll ring in the new year.

What's happening: Several Cleveland venues are doing their best to mimic the vibes of bigger cities like New York and Las Vegas to usher in 2024.

We've got the lowdown on the biggest New Year's Eve parties in town:

🎧 Truss

Details: Truss event space in Ohio City turns into a nightclub on New Year's Eve driven by the sounds of DJ Justin Nyce, an open bar and panoramic views of the city.

When: 10pm to 2am

Tickets: $150

🌆 Lago East Bank

Details: The Flats New Year's Eve party pays homage to New York City with three DJs, décor inspired by the Big Apple, carving stations, desserts and more.

When: 7pm to 2am

Tickets: Prices start at $150.

👗 Inferno

Details: Just minutes away from Lago, Inferno on Old River Road will host its own party inspired by the Met Gala. Attendees are encouraged to wear their "most daringly glamorous attire."

When: 8pm to 2:30am

Tickets: $100

🎰 Twist Social Club

Details: What happens at Twist Social Club on Clifton Boulevard stays there for the Las Vegas-themed New Year's party featuring Sin City décor and a VIP "High Roller Room."

When: 8pm to 2:30am

Tickets: $10 at the door; $100 in advance for High Roller experience.

💎 Metropolitan at The 9

Details: This year's theme for The 9's annual party is "A Ruby New Year" with a ruby red photo booth, dueling pianos and "Twinkie Toast" at midnight.

When: 8pm to 2:30am

Tickets: Prices start at $159.

🏨 Embassy Suites

Details: The Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood is rolling out the red carpet for couples. Tickets include a hotel room, live DJ, casino games and a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 4pm to 2am

Tickets: $375 (plus fees) for two guests

🪅 Barley House

Details: The popular West Sixth Street club's New Year's party features an open bar, light show and confetti drop at midnight.

When: 9pm to 2am

Tickets: $125

🥃 Bourbon Street Barrel Room

Details: True to its name, the Professor Avenue venue hosts a New Orleans, Mardi Gras-style party with beads, masks and southern food and drinks.

When: 9:30pm to 1am

Tickets: $135

🪟 Windows on the River

Details: Windows on the River's party features multiple themed rooms, including a silent disco, carnival vibes and a 1990s rock show with amazing skyline views.

When: 8pm to 1am

Tickets: Prices start at $195

🌿 The Ivy

Details: The Ivy in the Bradley Building is known for its luxurious vibes, which include VIP bottle service, hors d'oeuvres and a free champagne toast at midnight on New Year's Eve.

When: 9pm to 2:30am

Tickets: $100