Cuyahoga County child deaths decrease

Data: Cuyahoga County; Chart: Axios Visuals

Even one death of a child is one too many, but Cuyahoga County has some reason to celebrate.

Driving the news: 152 children (ages 0-17) died in Cuyahoga County in 2022, according to a new report, which ties for the lowest in the county's history and is 13 fewer than in 2021.

The infant mortality rate of 7.2 per 1,000 live births was also the lowest annual rate in county history.

Yes, but: The number of Black infant deaths ticked up slightly — 12.9 per 1,000 compared to 12.1 in 2021.

What they're saying: "We remain aware of and committed to reducing the profound racial inequities seen in infant health outcomes," said Shawna Rohrman, director of the county's Office of Early Childhood.

Meanwhile, the number of child homicides in Cuyahoga County nearly doubled, from 12 in 2021 to 23 in 2022.

Zoom out: Guns became the leading cause of death nationally for children in 2020, and firearm deaths among children hit a record high in 2021.