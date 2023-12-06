Four people experiencing homelessness died in Cleveland last month
The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless held a vigil Monday afternoon to remember four individuals experiencing homelessness who died over the past month.
Why it matters: As the weather gets colder and the region's homeless services are stretched thin, those sleeping outside face greater risks.
What they're saying: NEOCH executive director Chris Knestrick called homelessness a humanitarian and public health crisis, adding that the recent deaths expose failures in the system.
- "This cannot be seen as a political problem," he said. "These individuals deserved better — a better place to sleep, better access to services and a better public response to the crisis."
The latest: In recent months, new encampments have emerged downtown as officials scramble for additional funding to help unsheltered people find stable housing.
The bottom line: "You shouldn't have to leave this plane of existence to find a home," said NEOCH's director of organizing and advocacy Josiah Quarles.
- "Every memorial like this is also a call to action. We cannot stand idly by while our community members suffer."
