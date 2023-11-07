The Ghost Tree storefront on Church Street in Amherst and the Walking on Sunshine Lager. Photos: Sam Allard/Axios

I trekked out to Lorain County for a birthday party this weekend and took a pit stop in historic downtown Amherst to visit Ghost Tree Brewing Co.

Brewing the news: Named for the trees growing out of the Amherst quarries, the brewpub showcases local art, offers discounts to veterans and has a quartet of large TVs above the bar ideal for watching the Cavs.

What you're ordering: Pizza, evidently.

When I walked in during the dinner hour, virtually everyone in the packed bar had a personal pie in front of them. I was instructed by a stranger to follow suit.

Details: I ordered the "Pollinator," featuring cupped pepperoni, feta and a honey drizzle. It was so good, I was tempted to spring for a to-go pie as well.

Nine of the 12 taps were Ghost Tree's own craft brews. I tried the "Walking on Sunshine" lager and the "Yukon Cornelius" winter warmer, which came with a cinnamon sugar rim.

Verdict: The beer was good. The pizza was better.

Pro tip: On Tuesdays, you can get a pizza and two beers for $20.

The Pollinator pizza and the Yukon Cornelius winter warmer. Photos: Sam Allard/Axios

The bottom line: If this were closer to home, I'd be seeking it out multiple times per month.