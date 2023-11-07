Your guide to Election Day 2023 in Cleveland

The eyes of the nation will be on Ohio tonight as a contentious abortion-rights vote headlines the statewide ballot.

Why it matters: If approved, Issue 1 would shape state abortion policy for the foreseeable future, enshrining a constitutional right that could not be undone by a conservative, anti-abortion-rights state legislature.

The big picture: Ohio is the only state voting on an abortion amendment today.

The New York Times calls the vote "the country's most watched," highlighting the impact of a misinformation campaign and complicated ballot language.

So far, abortion-rights groups have prevailed in all six states that put abortion questions to a vote since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Yes, but: Ohioans will decide other issues and races today too, including Issue 2, the legalization of recreational marijuana statewide.

Catch up quick: Here's what you need to know about the state's key ballot measures before heading to the polls.

Plus: Cleveland residents will vote on Issue 38, a city charter amendment that would dedicate 2% of the city's annual budget (about $14 million) for projects determined by the public.

Read what happened during a September debate on the issue.

Be smart: Polls are open from 6:30am-7:30pm. If you're in line before closing time, you can still cast a ballot.

Find your polling location.

View your sample ballot.

Bring a valid ID, or you will be required to vote with a provisional ballot and then provide a valid ID to your local board of elections within four days.

🛴 Need a ride? The scooter company Lime is offering free rides to the polls. Cleveland voters can enter the promotional code LOCALELECTIONS2023 in the app to receive two free rides of up to 30 minutes each.