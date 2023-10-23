Cleveland leans in on lead prevention during National Lead Poisoning Prevention week

Welcome to National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, an annual nationwide call to action to reduce childhood lead exposure.

Why it matters: The week is tailor-made for Cleveland, where childhood lead poisoning remains a scourge, despite efforts in recent years to address the crisis.

Driving the news: The city is promoting an array of events and programs to elevate awareness of lead hazards and expand access to testing and remediation.

Catch up quick: After activists pressured the city to act for years, the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition launched in 2019 and helped pass a key piece of legislation in July of that year requiring landlords to certify that their properties are free of lead hazards, like chipping or peeling paint.

For decades, those hazards have caused cognitive and behavioral impairments in Cleveland's youth.

The latest: Cleveland officials announced last month that they have charged 50 negligent property owners with 75 counts each of failure to comply with lead-hazard control orders.

Be smart: The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition has informational resources on testing and certification for residents and property owners.

This week's activities include:

Monday, 9am: Cleveland City Hall Lead Week Kick-Off

A kickoff rally, including a proclamation by Mayor Justin Bibb. This year's theme is collaboration.

Tuesday, 4pm: Lead 101

The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition, in partnership with University Hospitals, is hosting a lead training at Dave's Market in Midtown with information on lead poisoning prevention and other resources. Register.

Thursday, 8am: Lead Screening and Testing Commission

David Margolius, director of Cleveland's Department of Public Health will hold a virtual meeting to discuss increasing childhood screening and testing rates. Watch here.

Saturday, 10am: Lead Poisoning Prevention Walk and Rally