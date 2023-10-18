Cleveland tourism industry "back on track"

Tourism in Cleveland is working its way back to pre-pandemic levels.

Driving the news: Destination Cleveland announced Tuesday that Cuyahoga County saw 17.9 million visits in 2022, up 12% from 2021.

Meanwhile, the state saw a 6% increase in visits from 2021 to 2022.

Why it matters: Travel and tourism accounted for $6.4 billion in direct sales and $3.5 billion in employment income to the county in 2022.

The total economic impact was $10.6 billion, according to Destination Cleveland.

By the numbers: Day visits were up 12% in 2022, with day visitors representing 58% of the total number of visitors to the region.

Overnight visits increased by 11%.

The big picture: Since 2013, visitation is up nearly 11%, while direct spending is up 31% and employment income has grown by 61%.

Yes, but: The number of total visits is still below the nearly 20 million visits to Cuyahoga County in 2019, a record year for the area.

What they're saying: "2022 was a new beginning for the travel and tourism industry," David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, said in a statement.

"We're back on track as an industry that infuses money into the economy and contributes to positive perceptions of Cleveland as a place to live and work."

What's next: Destination Cleveland anticipates tourism recovery will continue in 2023 with year-to-date hotel occupancy at around 96% of what it was during the same period in 2019.