Taylor Swift's Eras, "Boy Meets World" top things to do this weekend

There's a wide range of things to do in Cleveland this weekend, including watching Taylor Swift in theaters, catching "Boy Meets World" in podcast form, and witnessing the Browns potentially getting their butts kicked.

🎞️ "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Details: Swift's massive stadium tour arrives in theaters with footage from her August concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Let's be honest. If you're that interested in seeing the film, you probably went to one of her shows in Pittsburgh, Detroit or Cincinnati this year.

🎙️ Pod Meets World

Details: Actors Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle of "Boy Meets World" fame bring their podcast tour to Mimi Ohio Theatre today. Tickets start at $35.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. This is a must for older millennials who grew up with ABC's "TGIF" programming block. Plus, you get to meet Topanga!

🏈 Browns host the 49ers

Details: Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson may or may not return Sunday at 1pm when the San Francisco 49ers roll into Browns Stadium.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. On one hand, you get to see the best team in the NFL, the 49ers. On the other hand, the Browns could get creamed. In that case, it may be a skip.