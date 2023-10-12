CWRU First Amendment Law Clinic is representing council commenter

Commenter Chris Martin just before his mic was cut. Screenshot: TV20

A Cleveland resident whose mic was cut off during public comment at a City Council meeting last month now has legal representation.

Catch up quick: Council President Blaine Griffin silenced Chris Martin at the Sept. 25 meeting as Martin was attempting to list the contributions the council leadership fund PAC made to individual council members.

Driving the news: The First Amendment Clinic at Case Western Reserve University School of Law tells Axios that it's representing Martin.

The law clinic sent a letter to Cleveland law director Mark Griffin earlier this month asking for a meeting and expressing concerns about the constitutionality of council's commenting rules.

Between the lines: Procedures for public comment passed by the council in 2021 say that speakers "shall address the Council as a body and may not address any individual council member or other person."

It also restricts the use of "indecent or discriminatory language" and says that speakers must limit themselves to topics they identify on a registration form.

What they're saying: "Anytime that I have the gavel, I am going to shut people down whenever they insult any race, gender, sexual orientation or religious affiliation," Blaine Griffin said after that meeting.

Reality check: The letter from the Case law clinic to Mark Griffin said the procedures as interpreted by Blaine Griffin violate free speech protections, and that changes to the rules could further infringe on these rights.

It cited the 2021 6th circuit appellate court case Ison v. Madison, which held that "restrictions on 'antagonistic,' 'abusive,' and 'personally directed' speech" violated the First Amendment, even if the speech offended members of the public or the body to whom comments were directed.

What's next: A council spokesperson tells Axios they are aware of the letter from the law clinic but that there are no updates on changes to public comment rules.