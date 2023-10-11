Torrential rainfall defined Cleveland's summer
Cleveland experienced its third-wettest summer on record, with more than 17 inches of rain — 6 inches more than the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020, per an analysis of NOAA data.
Why it matters: The excessive rainfall caused severe flooding and property damage throughout Northeast Ohio.
Flashback: The summer had an arid beginning, with a 21-day dry spell in May that qualified as a drought.
Yes, but: Precipitation picked up in July and August with the rain totals for both months ranking in the top 10 historically for Cleveland, according to NOAA data.
Threat level: On Aug. 7, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Lake counties. Part of I-90 downtown was shut down for two hours that day due to flooding from storms.
- An Aug. 23 storm brought more than 4 inches of rain, flooding roads in downtown Cleveland, Lakewood, Parma and Brook Park, as well as parts of Lorain and Lake counties.
Zoom out: The most unusually wet region in the U.S. this summer was the Northeast, which saw frequent storms and high precipitation.
- Parts of the Plains and Colorado also saw wetter than average conditions; an anemic monsoon brought drier than average conditions to the Southwest.
Meanwhile, Cleveland saw average temperatures drop to 70 degrees this past summer, 2 degrees colder than the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020.
- The city had just two 90-plus degree days with temperatures reaching 90 on July 5 and 91 on Sept. 5.
The big picture: Northeast Ohio was an anomaly temperature-wise as this past summer featured the warmest June, July and August on record globally, with temperatures reaching some of the highest values ever recorded worldwide.
The bottom line: Scientists have tied the severe changes in weather to human-caused global warming, meaning unpredictable summers could become more common.
