Torrential rainfall defined Cleveland's summer

Troy Smith
Data: NOAA

Cleveland experienced its third-wettest summer on record, with more than 17 inches of rain — 6 inches more than the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020, per an analysis of NOAA data.

Why it matters: The excessive rainfall caused severe flooding and property damage throughout Northeast Ohio.

Flashback: The summer had an arid beginning, with a 21-day dry spell in May that qualified as a drought.

Yes, but: Precipitation picked up in July and August with the rain totals for both months ranking in the top 10 historically for Cleveland, according to NOAA data.

Threat level: On Aug. 7, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Lake counties. Part of I-90 downtown was shut down for two hours that day due to flooding from storms.

  • An Aug. 23 storm brought more than 4 inches of rain, flooding roads in downtown Cleveland, Lakewood, Parma and Brook Park, as well as parts of Lorain and Lake counties.

Zoom out: The most unusually wet region in the U.S. this summer was the Northeast, which saw frequent storms and high precipitation.

  • Parts of the Plains and Colorado also saw wetter than average conditions; an anemic monsoon brought drier than average conditions to the Southwest.

Meanwhile, Cleveland saw average temperatures drop to 70 degrees this past summer, 2 degrees colder than the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020.

  • The city had just two 90-plus degree days with temperatures reaching 90 on July 5 and 91 on Sept. 5.

The big picture: Northeast Ohio was an anomaly temperature-wise as this past summer featured the warmest June, July and August on record globally, with temperatures reaching some of the highest values ever recorded worldwide.

The bottom line: Scientists have tied the severe changes in weather to human-caused global warming, meaning unpredictable summers could become more common.

