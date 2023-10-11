Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Cleveland experienced its third-wettest summer on record, with more than 17 inches of rain — 6 inches more than the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020, per an analysis of NOAA data.

Why it matters: The excessive rainfall caused severe flooding and property damage throughout Northeast Ohio.

Flashback: The summer had an arid beginning, with a 21-day dry spell in May that qualified as a drought.

Yes, but: Precipitation picked up in July and August with the rain totals for both months ranking in the top 10 historically for Cleveland, according to NOAA data.

Threat level: On Aug. 7, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Lake counties. Part of I-90 downtown was shut down for two hours that day due to flooding from storms.

An Aug. 23 storm brought more than 4 inches of rain, flooding roads in downtown Cleveland, Lakewood, Parma and Brook Park, as well as parts of Lorain and Lake counties.

Zoom out: The most unusually wet region in the U.S. this summer was the Northeast, which saw frequent storms and high precipitation.

Parts of the Plains and Colorado also saw wetter than average conditions; an anemic monsoon brought drier than average conditions to the Southwest.

Meanwhile, Cleveland saw average temperatures drop to 70 degrees this past summer, 2 degrees colder than the 30-year average from 1991 to 2020.

The city had just two 90-plus degree days with temperatures reaching 90 on July 5 and 91 on Sept. 5.

The big picture: Northeast Ohio was an anomaly temperature-wise as this past summer featured the warmest June, July and August on record globally, with temperatures reaching some of the highest values ever recorded worldwide.

The bottom line: Scientists have tied the severe changes in weather to human-caused global warming, meaning unpredictable summers could become more common.