2 hours ago - Music

Depeche Mode to Playboi Carti: Cleveland's fall concert schedule

Troy Smith
Depeche Mode's lead singer performs on stage.

Enjoying the not so silent sounds of Depeche Mode. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage

Summer may be over, but the concert schedule in Northeast Ohio remains hot.

Driving the news: The first big concert of the fall takes place at 8pm Wednesday, when Peter Gabriel performs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Why it matters: Gabriel is just one of several big names that will close out what has been a big year for concerts in Cleveland.

Hall of Famers: In addition to Gabriel, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Eagles and Kiss will visit the FieldHouse on Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, respectively, for what both bands have billed as their final tours.

  • Plus: Bob Dylan brings the long-running tour of his 2020 album "Rough and Rowdy Ways" to Akron Civic Theatre on Oct. 21.
  • Depeche Mode, which hasn't performed in Cleveland since 2001, will be at the FieldHouse on Nov. 10.

Buzz worthy acts: Country rap phenom Jelly Roll, who cleaned up at the 2023 CMT Awards, closes out Blossom Music Center's concert season on Saturday.

  • Coming off a standout performance at Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing festival in 2022, Playboi Carti headlines Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 15.

Best of the rest: The remainder of shows range from mainstream hitmakers like P!nk performing at the FieldHouse on Nov. 8 to R&B singer Raphael Saadiq reuniting with his former group Tony! Toni! Toné! on Oct. 8 at State Theatre.

💭 My thought bubble: This fall is loaded with bucket-list concerts for local music fans.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more