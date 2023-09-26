Depeche Mode to Playboi Carti: Cleveland's fall concert schedule

Enjoying the not so silent sounds of Depeche Mode. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage

Summer may be over, but the concert schedule in Northeast Ohio remains hot.

Driving the news: The first big concert of the fall takes place at 8pm Wednesday, when Peter Gabriel performs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Why it matters: Gabriel is just one of several big names that will close out what has been a big year for concerts in Cleveland.

Hall of Famers: In addition to Gabriel, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Eagles and Kiss will visit the FieldHouse on Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, respectively, for what both bands have billed as their final tours.

Plus: Bob Dylan brings the long-running tour of his 2020 album "Rough and Rowdy Ways" to Akron Civic Theatre on Oct. 21.

Depeche Mode, which hasn't performed in Cleveland since 2001, will be at the FieldHouse on Nov. 10.

Buzz worthy acts: Country rap phenom Jelly Roll, who cleaned up at the 2023 CMT Awards, closes out Blossom Music Center's concert season on Saturday.

Coming off a standout performance at Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing festival in 2022, Playboi Carti headlines Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 15.

Best of the rest: The remainder of shows range from mainstream hitmakers like P!nk performing at the FieldHouse on Nov. 8 to R&B singer Raphael Saadiq reuniting with his former group Tony! Toni! Toné! on Oct. 8 at State Theatre.

💭 My thought bubble: This fall is loaded with bucket-list concerts for local music fans.