Depeche Mode to Playboi Carti: Cleveland's fall concert schedule
Summer may be over, but the concert schedule in Northeast Ohio remains hot.
Driving the news: The first big concert of the fall takes place at 8pm Wednesday, when Peter Gabriel performs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Why it matters: Gabriel is just one of several big names that will close out what has been a big year for concerts in Cleveland.
Hall of Famers: In addition to Gabriel, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Eagles and Kiss will visit the FieldHouse on Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, respectively, for what both bands have billed as their final tours.
- Plus: Bob Dylan brings the long-running tour of his 2020 album "Rough and Rowdy Ways" to Akron Civic Theatre on Oct. 21.
- Depeche Mode, which hasn't performed in Cleveland since 2001, will be at the FieldHouse on Nov. 10.
Buzz worthy acts: Country rap phenom Jelly Roll, who cleaned up at the 2023 CMT Awards, closes out Blossom Music Center's concert season on Saturday.
- Coming off a standout performance at Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing festival in 2022, Playboi Carti headlines Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 15.
Best of the rest: The remainder of shows range from mainstream hitmakers like P!nk performing at the FieldHouse on Nov. 8 to R&B singer Raphael Saadiq reuniting with his former group Tony! Toni! Toné! on Oct. 8 at State Theatre.
💭 My thought bubble: This fall is loaded with bucket-list concerts for local music fans.
- I'm looking forward to instrumental rockers Explosions In the Sky's The End Tour, which stops Thursday at the Agora.
