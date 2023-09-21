Dinner + a show: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's stop in Cleveland this week stands as one of the most anticipated comedy showcases in recent memory.
Driving the news: What began as one show at Playhouse Square's State Theatre has grown to five shows from Thursday through Sunday to meet demand.
Details: The duo's Restless Leg Tour features Fey and Poehler each doing a stand-up set before joining forces for dancing, improv and a Q&A with the audience.
If you go: Showtimes are 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 4pm and 7:30pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.
- Tickets are still available starting at $79.50.
Worthy of your time: District's pairing of American cuisine with high-quality wine options is ideal for a date night.
- It's one of the most romantic restaurants in Cleveland, with something for everyone on the menu, including several gluten-free options.
