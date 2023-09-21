Share on email (opens in new window)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's stop in Cleveland this week stands as one of the most anticipated comedy showcases in recent memory.

Driving the news: What began as one show at Playhouse Square's State Theatre has grown to five shows from Thursday through Sunday to meet demand.

Details: The duo's Restless Leg Tour features Fey and Poehler each doing a stand-up set before joining forces for dancing, improv and a Q&A with the audience.

If you go: Showtimes are 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 4pm and 7:30pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets are still available starting at $79.50.

