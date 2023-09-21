1 hour ago - Things to Do

Dinner + a show: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Troy Smith

Dynamic duo. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's stop in Cleveland this week stands as one of the most anticipated comedy showcases in recent memory.

Driving the news: What began as one show at Playhouse Square's State Theatre has grown to five shows from Thursday through Sunday to meet demand.

Details: The duo's Restless Leg Tour features Fey and Poehler each doing a stand-up set before joining forces for dancing, improv and a Q&A with the audience.

If you go: Showtimes are 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 4pm and 7:30pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

  • Tickets are still available starting at $79.50.

Worthy of your time: District's pairing of American cuisine with high-quality wine options is ideal for a date night.

  • It's one of the most romantic restaurants in Cleveland, with something for everyone on the menu, including several gluten-free options.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more