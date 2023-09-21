New moms are working at high rates in Cleveland
The percentage of Cleveland-area women who recently gave birth and remain part of the workforce has grown over the past decade.
Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the workforce — at least temporarily — slowing their career and earnings growth and contributing to the gender pay gap.
By the numbers: Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Cleveland women who had given birth in the previous 12 months were in the workforce as of 2022, per the latest American Community Survey data.
- That's down a tick from 73% in 2021, but up from 66% in 2010.
The big picture: Nationally, 66.6% of U.S. women who had given birth in the previous 12 months were in the workforce as of 2022, the highest percentage in a decade.
- That's compared with 66.5% in 2021, and 61.6% in 2010.
Driving the news: Remote/flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle both parenting and their careers, Axios' Emily Peck has reported.
- The workplace gender gap is at a record low.
Between the lines: One complicating factor: the skyrocketing cost of child care, which is driven in part by a lack of supply and low caretaker pay.
- As care gets more expensive, more and more families must decide whether it makes sense for both parents to work or for one to stay home and watch the kids.
- Often, it's mothers who wind up staying home — in part because they generally make less to begin with.
Yes, and: Vital pandemic-era federal funding for child care centers is about to dry up, likely deepening the affordability crisis as supply is further outstripped by demand.
- Some 70,000 child care centers, looking after 3.2 million children, could close after the funding runs out, according to one widely cited estimate from The Century Foundation.
What we're watching: Whether this trend continues into the fully post-pandemic years.
- Some employers are desperately trying to drag workers back to the office but are finding mixed success as many employees embrace a lifestyle that affords better flexibility — whether to raise a family, pursue a hobby or simply avoid a stressful commute.
