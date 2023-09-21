New moms are working at high rates in Cleveland

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50; Chart: Axios Visuals

The percentage of Cleveland-area women who recently gave birth and remain part of the workforce has grown over the past decade.

Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the workforce — at least temporarily — slowing their career and earnings growth and contributing to the gender pay gap.

By the numbers: Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Cleveland women who had given birth in the previous 12 months were in the workforce as of 2022, per the latest American Community Survey data.

That's down a tick from 73% in 2021, but up from 66% in 2010.

The big picture: Nationally, 66.6% of U.S. women who had given birth in the previous 12 months were in the workforce as of 2022, the highest percentage in a decade.

That's compared with 66.5% in 2021, and 61.6% in 2010.

Driving the news: Remote/flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle both parenting and their careers, Axios' Emily Peck has reported.

The workplace gender gap is at a record low.

Between the lines: One complicating factor: the skyrocketing cost of child care, which is driven in part by a lack of supply and low caretaker pay.

As care gets more expensive, more and more families must decide whether it makes sense for both parents to work or for one to stay home and watch the kids.

Often, it's mothers who wind up staying home — in part because they generally make less to begin with.

Yes, and: Vital pandemic-era federal funding for child care centers is about to dry up, likely deepening the affordability crisis as supply is further outstripped by demand.

Some 70,000 child care centers, looking after 3.2 million children, could close after the funding runs out, according to one widely cited estimate from The Century Foundation.

What we're watching: Whether this trend continues into the fully post-pandemic years.