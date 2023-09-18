Browns up, Steelers down heading into Monday Night Football

Can the Steelers keep up with the Browns? Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Monday night's game between the Browns and Steelers is a tale of two teams with very different starts to this season.

Driving the news: Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh tonight for Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 8:15pm on ABC.

Why it matters: After a big win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Browns have a chance to go 2-0 in the AFC North.

By the numbers: The Browns went from +3500 longshots to win this year's Super Bowl (meaning you could win $3,500 with a $100 bet) before the season to +1800, the 10th-best odds of any team, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are +5000 to win the Super Bowl after being dismantled by the San Francisco 49ers, 30-7, in Week 1.

The intrigue: The Browns and Steelers split their two games last season, and both missed the playoffs.

Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite tonight.

💭 Thought bubble: The Browns have a big positional advantage with Deshaun Watson performing well and Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett struggling with two interceptions last week.

Yes, but: Cleveland should be careful of a letdown coming off the high of beating Cincinnati.

The bottom line: Tonight's game will go a long way in proving whether the Browns are for real.

If you go: Tickets for the game at Acrisure Stadium are still available for as low as $85.