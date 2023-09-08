Share on email (opens in new window)

1) The name: This spring, the Browns and FirstEnergy Corp. of Akron agreed to end their stadium naming rights agreement after 10 years.

The facility has reverted to its former name, "Cleveland Browns Stadium," though new exterior signage has not yet been installed.

2) "Dawg Tags": The Browns have partnered with Digital Seat Media to place stickers with QR codes on every seat and in gathering spaces throughout the stadium.

Fans can scan the code with their smart phones to access games, contests, photo filters and live stats.

3) Luxury padded seats: Only 68 of these premium, ground-level seats were available last year; now there are 460.

Season tickets for these bad boys, which come with VIP parking and unlimited food and drink, cost anywhere from $10,500 to $15,000.

4) Expanded pro shop: Fans can expect a wider selection of Browns merchandise at the redesigned and expanded in-stadium store, thanks to a renewed agreement with Fanatics.

Next to the pro shop, fans can pay homage at the new mural of Browns great Joe Thomas, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month.

5) Access via RTA: After a two-year hiatus, the Rapid's Waterfront Line will reopen this weekend, with direct service from Tower City to the stadium on game days.