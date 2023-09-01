Black Hall of Fame Classic returns to Canton

The country's Historically Black Colleges and Universities also enter the football spotlight this weekend.

Driving the news: Morehouse College and Virginia Union University will face off in the annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

Why it matters: The game draws eyes to players and programs that don't receive the same attention as college football powerhouses like Ohio State and Alabama.

This year's event features 35 sponsors — the most in its four-year history — and will air on the NFL Network.

What they're saying: "This is going to be probably the biggest game I want to say in the history of the school, just because of the notoriety of it," Virginia Union coach Alvin Parker told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week.

Details: This year's theme is "It's more than a game." It features a dozen events over the weekend, including an open mic night and red-carpet celebration on Friday.

Gospel singer Tamela Mann headlines a block party on Saturday, followed by an all-white celebration.

If you go: Kickoff for Sunday's game is 4pm.