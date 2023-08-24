52 mins ago - Food and Drink
Cleveland's best burger tournament: Finals
We're down to the final matchup in our Cleveland's best burger tournament.
State of play: In two somewhat surprising results, Heck's Café took down Rowley's Inn, while Johnny's Little Bar beat Buckeye Beer Engine in the Final Four.
- That leaves us with Heck's vs. Johnny's Little Bar for the championship.
Voting is now open. Polls close at 2pm.
