City of Cleveland unveils new website, finally

On the campaign trail in 2021, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb stumped often about his plan to modernize City Hall, using basic technology — like the internet and email — to make life easier for residents and businesses.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, the city unveiled clevelandohio.gov, replacing an ungainly Frank Jackson-era website that's been a malfunctioning eyesore for years.

What they're saying: "This new platform is designed to enhance and streamline the resident experience and revolutionize the way we interact with our city," Bibb said in a press release.

By the numbers: Recess Creative, a local digital marketing firm, earned a $568,000 contract to redesign both the city website and SustainableCleveland.org, per Signal Cleveland.

They've been working on the city site for 18 months.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: The opening message feels like it's been harvested from a Destination Cleveland commercial, but that's in keeping with Bibb's vision of himself as the city's chief salesman.

"Cleveland is a city where entrepreneurial grit actually has a nice ring to it," the site proclaims. "Where world-changing breakthroughs meet genuine, hardworking people connected by the traditions we share, the opportunities we embrace, and the progress we seek."

The bottom line: The trash pickup schedule has never been easier to find.