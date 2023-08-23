33 mins ago - Food and Drink

Cleveland's best burger tournament: Final Four

Sam Allard
Illustration of a double cheeseburger being eaten in reverse.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Eight local burger joints duked it out in the last round of our best burger tournament.

State of play: Four are left, including Rowley Inn, Heck's Cafe, Buckeye Beer Engine and Johnny's Little Bar.

  • It's up to you to determine who makes the final.

🗳 Final Four voting is now open. Polls close at 2pm.

Bracket: Axios Visuals
Bracket: Axios Visuals
