Eight local burger joints duked it out in the last round of our best burger tournament.

State of play: Four are left, including Rowley Inn, Heck's Cafe, Buckeye Beer Engine and Johnny's Little Bar.

It's up to you to determine who makes the final.

🗳 Final Four voting is now open. Polls close at 2pm.