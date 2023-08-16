Parks and Recreation master plan seeks community feedback

Pools? Basketball courts? Open green space?

Driving the news: The Cleveland Mayor's Office of Capital Projects (MOCAP) wants to know which amenities matter most to you and your family as it drafts a citywide Parks and Recreation master plan.

State of play: The Philly-based landscape architecture firm Olin was selected in May to oversee the planning process, which started with community engagement.

Residents who haven't yet attended an open house or otherwise provided feedback are encouraged to fill out either a short (five-minute) or long (15-minute) survey by Aug. 31.

What they're saying: "This plan is all about access and equity, removing barriers, building community, and creating places and experiences that enrich peoples' lives," Mayor Bibb said in a statement.

Reality check: It will probably also include reducing or modifying the city's substantial parks and rec footprint.

By the numbers: The city operates 155 city parks, 23 recreation centers, and one golf course.

The intrigue: In addition to its 111 baseball fields, 108 playgrounds, 88 basketball courts and 70 tennis courts, the city has 40 indoor or outdoor swimming pools, the most per capita of any U.S. city.

Yes, but: A lifeguard shortage and irregular operating hours have made pools a challenge to operate and access.

The bottom line: If you live in the city of Cleveland or use its amenities, the survey is an easy way to identify what's most important to you.