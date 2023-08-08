Lager festival coming to Heinen's

Workers at Pilsener Brewing Co. bottling P.O.C. beer in 1933. Photo: Courtesy of Cleveland Memory Project

Cleveland Beer Week isn't until late September, but Heinen's has a niche beer festival this month to tide you over.

Driving the news: Lagerland, a celebration of Cleveland's illustrious history as a lager mecca, comes to the rotunda of Heinen's downtown, 6-8pm Aug. 25.

Catch up quick: Lagers are crisp and clean. They are fermented longer and at cooler temperatures than ales and tend to be a tad less hoppy.

Cleveland's lager-brewing history dates back to the mid-1800s, when new arrivals from Europe brought their favorite varietals to the shores of Lake Erie.

Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Dortmunder Gold is an award-winning classic of the genre.

By the numbers: More than 15 local breweries will be at Lagerland, slinging their new and time-honored takes on Pilsner, Helles, Marzen, Oktoberfest, Vienna Lager, Maibock and more.

If you go: Tickets are $50, or two for $90. Each ticket gets you 20 beer samples and a Dortmunder sausage sandwich.