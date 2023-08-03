Browns-Jets Hall of Fame Game: How to watch preseason opener

Football fans' eyes will be on Canton on Thursday night.

Driving the news: The NFL kicks off its preseason with the annual Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Why it matters: It's one of the big events during a loaded Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week that culminates with the induction of Browns legend Joe Thomas on Saturday.

State of play: The game itself won't feature much star power. Starters for both teams — including quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers — will sit out.

Yes, but: There are still players to watch. Wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Daylen Baldwin and running backs Demetric Felton and John Kelly will be looking to solidify their spots.

Browns backup quarterbacks Kellen Mond and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson are competing for the third-string spot on the roster.

What they're saying: "I'm ready to just go out there and get an opportunity to play," Thompson-Robinson said during practice Tuesday.

What we're watching: The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be acknowledged during the broadcast.

Expect a huge roar for Thomas from a Cleveland-heavy crowd.

If you go: The game is sold out, but a limited number of tickets for the game are available on secondary markets.