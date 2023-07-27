City Club to end 40-year run at current home with final forum Friday

Lou Stokes (R), interviewed by his children Chuck Stokes (L) and Lori Stokes (middle) in at the City Club in 2015. Photo: Michelangelo's Photography

The City Club of Cleveland will host its final Friday forum at the City Club Building tomorrow before a September move to Playhouse Square.

Details: Jag Singh, a professor at Harvard Medical School, will discuss artificial intelligence and the future of medicine.

Following the noon forum, guests are invited to join in a toast celebrating the institution's 40-year run at its home on Euclid Avenue and East 9th Street.

What they're saying: "It's definitely bittersweet," City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop tells Axios. "In the last ten years, this is where my colleagues and I presented forums with TaNehisi Coates, John Boehner, Isabel Allende, Bill Barr, Kathleen Kennedy and so many others. That's a lot of memories."

"At the same time we are brimming with excitement and anticipation at what we'll be able to accomplish in our new home."

What's next: The City Club will relocate down the street (1317 Euclid Ave.), to a ground-floor venue that's larger, more visible and more accessible than the current second-floor digs.