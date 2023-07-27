City Club to end 40-year run at current home with final forum Friday
The City Club of Cleveland will host its final Friday forum at the City Club Building tomorrow before a September move to Playhouse Square.
Details: Jag Singh, a professor at Harvard Medical School, will discuss artificial intelligence and the future of medicine.
- Following the noon forum, guests are invited to join in a toast celebrating the institution's 40-year run at its home on Euclid Avenue and East 9th Street.
What they're saying: "It's definitely bittersweet," City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop tells Axios. "In the last ten years, this is where my colleagues and I presented forums with TaNehisi Coates, John Boehner, Isabel Allende, Bill Barr, Kathleen Kennedy and so many others. That's a lot of memories."
- "At the same time we are brimming with excitement and anticipation at what we'll be able to accomplish in our new home."
What's next: The City Club will relocate down the street (1317 Euclid Ave.), to a ground-floor venue that's larger, more visible and more accessible than the current second-floor digs.
- In the intervening month, look for a series of free outdoor forums in Playhouse Square.
