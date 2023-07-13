Warehouse District gunman arrested and charged
Cleveland police and U.S. Marshals arrested 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings in Lorain on Tuesday for the Warehouse District shooting that sent nine people to the hospital over the weekend.
Driving the news: Jennings was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, with additional charges expected in the coming days.
What they're saying: "We got this suspect in 61 hours," Mayor Justin Bibb said at a press conference Tuesday. "It shows you what can happen when every level of law enforcement is working together."
Details: Jennings, who has no criminal record in Cuyahoga County, is accused of using a handgun with an extended magazine to fire at a crowd outside the Rumor night club on West Sixth Street early Sunday morning, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday.
- The nine victims were transported to MetroHealth with non-fatal injuries. One remains in serious condition.
- Investigators say they have not uncovered a motive.
Of note: Local restaurateur Bobby George put up a $50,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the gunman, though officials did not specify whether the reward prompted the tip that led to finding Jennings in Lorain.
