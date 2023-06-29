Cleveland Airbnb hosts' revenue lags the rest of the U.S.
The short-term rental market is on the rise nationally, but Cleveland Airbnb hosts aren't cashing in.
By the numbers: Local Airbnb hosts earned $11,000 on average in 2022, 21% less than the national average of $14,000, according to company figures shared with Axios.
What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year over year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.
The big picture: Vacation rental hosts are expecting a surge in demand this summer. According to a recent survey from Vrbo, 69% of host respondents expect occupancy to be the same or higher than last summer.
Be smart: Check local ordinances before listing your home. Short-term rental operators in Cleveland are required to register with the Department of Building and Housing and pay a $70 fee per unit.
- The property is also subject to interior and exterior inspections to ensure compliance with building codes.
