Saving for a down payment takes 6.5 years in Cleveland
Whether you're part of Gen Z or a baby boomer, it's taking longer to save for that new home.
Driving the news: Cleveland homebuyers need an average of 6.5 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home in 2023, Zillow data show.
- That accounts for saving 5% of the median household income every month.
Between the lines: That number is up from an average of 6.3 years in 2022 and 5.4 years before the pandemic in 2019.
Zoom out: The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states like Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.
The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.
Of note: Due to high prices and interest rates, most Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.
