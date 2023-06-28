Cleveland leaders applaud new Community Benefits Ordinance

City leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate new legislation Mayor Justin Bibb says will turn Cleveland into "the capital of the Midwest."

Why it matters: The Community Benefits Ordinance (CBO) — introduced in March and passed by City Council this month — requires developers who receive financial incentives from the city to hire more minority- and women-owned businesses that have long been overlooked.

By the numbers: A review by Cleveland's Office of Equal Opportunity found that from 2019 to 2023, minority- and women-owned businesses lost out on nearly $14 million in "wealth creation" from city projects they were eligible for, but not hired to work on.

A city-conducted study found that less than 5% of the $1.1 billion in spending on contracts between developers and governments in Cuyahoga County from 2014 to 2018 went to minority- and women-owned businesses.

How it works: The CBO requires developers who receive $250,000 or more in financial incentives from the city to hire more minority- and women-owned businesses.

Projects involving $20 million or more in subsidies require developers to include community benefits tailored to the project, possibly including affordable housing units, neighborhood infrastructure and hiring union laborers.

The city and developers will negotiate the benefits and hiring goals that will apply to each project. If the developer fails to meet established goals, the city can take back some of the money it has provided.

What they're saying: Council president Blaine Griffin said yesterday that the CBO will address wealth disparities while requiring community input "before developers put a shovel in the ground."