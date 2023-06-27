Brews on Tues: Lucky's $2 Sip and Stroll
Lucky's Market on Clifton and West 117th has devised an innovative way to get grumps like yours truly to the grocery store: extremely cheap beer.
Driving the news: Lucky's "Sip and Stroll" offers beer, wine and seltzers for shoppers to enjoy while they wander the aisles.
- They even have bespoke plastic cup holders that you can affix to your shopping cart.
Details: Each day, there's a specific beer and wine offered for $2 and $3, respectively, with other selections available at standard prices.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: When I went last time, the keg blew on the $2 special (a Rhinegeist!), but the gentleman behind the counter let me pick any of the other drafts for $2.
The bottom line: Lucky's is hit-or-miss as an all-purpose grocery destination — sometimes you just need like four DiGiorno pizzas — but the beer selection is phenomenal, and the Sip and Stroll is a novelty.
