Brews on Tues: Lucky's $2 Sip and Stroll

Lucky's Market on Clifton and West 117th has devised an innovative way to get grumps like yours truly to the grocery store: extremely cheap beer.

Driving the news: Lucky's "Sip and Stroll" offers beer, wine and seltzers for shoppers to enjoy while they wander the aisles.

They even have bespoke plastic cup holders that you can affix to your shopping cart.

Details: Each day, there's a specific beer and wine offered for $2 and $3, respectively, with other selections available at standard prices.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: When I went last time, the keg blew on the $2 special (a Rhinegeist!), but the gentleman behind the counter let me pick any of the other drafts for $2.

The bottom line: Lucky's is hit-or-miss as an all-purpose grocery destination — sometimes you just need like four DiGiorno pizzas — but the beer selection is phenomenal, and the Sip and Stroll is a novelty.